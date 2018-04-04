Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $166,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,763. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,746.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 277,771 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 193,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,599. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.43, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

