Amphenol (APH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Amphenol is susceptible to volatility in foreign exchanges, which undermines its growth potential. Bulk of the company’s revenues comes from sales to the communications industry, demand for which is subject to rapid technological change. Furthermore, increasing cost of raw materials is also a matter of concern and is likely to be an additional drag on its profitability. Stiff competition from other players in the market remains another significant headwind for the company. Unfavorable movement in foreign currency exchange rates often adversely impact sales, thereby affecting its long-term growth to some extent. The stock has underperformed the industry in the last three months on an average. However, Amphenol’s top-line growth is benefiting from improved end-market demand, new product rollouts, and market share gains.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

APH opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,675.91, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.36%.

In other Amphenol news, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $124,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,152.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $920,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

