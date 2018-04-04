Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (DIVO) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3321 per share on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

