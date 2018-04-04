Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.40 Million in NVR, Inc. (NVR) Stock

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NVR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NVR by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of NVR by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NVR by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,437.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS upped their target price on NVR from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,119.25.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $2,989.36 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,028.99 and a twelve month high of $3,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10,312.66, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $43.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $48.95 by ($5.54). NVR had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.80 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 188.66 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,968.07, for a total transaction of $1,187,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,145.90, for a total value of $2,044,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

