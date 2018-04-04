Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Universal Display at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4,188.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Universal Display by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $4,752.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sherwin I. Seligsohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,623,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,750 shares of company stock worth $10,601,775. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cowen set a $225.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.73.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

