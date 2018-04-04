Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 110,702 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (IRM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,702 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 115,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,210 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 572,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT alerts:

In related news, EVP Theodore Maclean sold 1,076 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $34,754.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William L. Meaney sold 11,014 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $408,509.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,947.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,120 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $9,375.34, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 110,702 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (IRM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-raises-holdings-in-iron-mountain-incorporated-delaware-reit-irm-updated-updated.html.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.