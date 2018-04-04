Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Holdings Trimmed by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Loxo Oncology worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Loxo Oncology by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,061,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,324,000 after buying an additional 409,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Loxo Oncology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,961,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in Loxo Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 245,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LOXO stock opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,465.04, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.32. Loxo Oncology has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $135.74.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Loxo Oncology will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avi Z. Naider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,118 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,146 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,608. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOXO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Loxo Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

