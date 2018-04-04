Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anadarko Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 46.3417664112431 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

APC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $30,974.78, a P/E ratio of -30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APC. Macquarie raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/anadarko-petroleum-apc-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-16-updated.html.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.