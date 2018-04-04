Anadarko Petroleum (APC) & Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) Critical Review

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC) and Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Anadarko Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Rice Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Anadarko Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anadarko Petroleum and Rice Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum 1 4 17 0 2.73 Rice Midstream Partners 0 16 2 0 2.11

Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $67.39, suggesting a potential upside of 13.83%. Rice Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Rice Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rice Midstream Partners is more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Anadarko Petroleum and Rice Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum -3.83% -7.48% -2.47% Rice Midstream Partners 59.43% 11.37% 9.70%

Dividends

Anadarko Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Rice Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Anadarko Petroleum pays out -51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rice Midstream Partners pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rice Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rice Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anadarko Petroleum and Rice Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum $11.91 billion 2.65 -$456.00 million ($1.96) -30.20 Rice Midstream Partners $294.69 million 6.10 $177.97 million $1.45 12.11

Rice Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anadarko Petroleum. Anadarko Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rice Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Anadarko Petroleum has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rice Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rice Midstream Partners beats Anadarko Petroleum on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It also engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico; and Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Colombia, and other countries. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression; and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that service producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company also provides water services to support well completion activities and to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water in Washington and Greene counties, Pennsylvania, and Belmont County, Ohio. Rice Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

