Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) CEO Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $898,900.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00.

Shares of ADI opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32,820.07, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

