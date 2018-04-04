Analysts Anticipate Cognex Co. (CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce sales of $170.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.44 million to $171.20 million. Cognex posted sales of $134.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $170.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $824.21 million to $904.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.75 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Cognex (NASDAQ CGNX) traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 2,033,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,559.05, a PE ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Cognex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $564,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,622,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cognex by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 395,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

