Analysts Anticipate Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to report sales of $236.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.10 million and the lowest is $236.44 million. Electronics For Imaging posted sales of $228.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will report full-year sales of $236.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electronics For Imaging.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.62 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Electronics For Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFII shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronics For Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

EFII traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 284,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,199.46, a P/E ratio of 102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.02. Electronics For Imaging has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Electronics For Imaging news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $255,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $768,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

