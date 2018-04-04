Analysts Anticipate FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 76,290 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 80,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 542,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 79,572 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 254,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,306. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About FuelCell Energy

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

