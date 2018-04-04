Analysts Anticipate Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ideal Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Ideal Power reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ideal Power will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ideal Power.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 852.02%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million.

IPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ideal Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

IPWR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 88,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,738. The firm has a market cap of $17.22, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Ideal Power has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.29.

Ideal Power Inc (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid.

