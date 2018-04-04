Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Madison Square Garden posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.32. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $536.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSG. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $218.50 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSG. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 599,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after buying an additional 284,052 shares in the last quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 349,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,758,000 after buying an additional 119,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,135,000 after buying an additional 78,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 56,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 32,066 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,124. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $189.96 and a 1 year high of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5,778.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.49.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

