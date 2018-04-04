Analysts Anticipate Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will report sales of $244.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.40 million. Mellanox Technologies posted sales of $188.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year sales of $244.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $996.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. Mellanox Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mellanox Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Mellanox Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,784.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $76.80.

In related news, CEO Eyal Waldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Kagan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,292 shares of company stock worth $85,270 and sold 79,971 shares worth $5,299,940. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,661,267 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $107,484,000 after purchasing an additional 332,528 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,220,678 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,130,477 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,327 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,087,095 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 234,424 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,671,000 after purchasing an additional 81,664 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company is an integrated supplier of interconnect products and solutions based on the InfiniBand and Ethernet standards. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of interconnect products segment. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment and other embedded systems.

