Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.82 Million

Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $187.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.00 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $196.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $187.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.67 million to $798.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $803.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $780.45 million to $827.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In other news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 13,759 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,763.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 3,120 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $118,934.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,533 shares of company stock worth $2,133,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. 446,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $2,107.38, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

