Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) to Post $0.55 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Stock Yards Bancorp an industry rank of 199 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,494.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $95,756.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,697 shares of company stock valued at $210,976 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 132,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.34, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a state chartered bank. The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and wealth management and trust. The commercial banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses, plus origination of consumer mortgages and securities brokerage activity.

