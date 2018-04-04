Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.89 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $91.00 target price on Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Calavo Growers to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $96.10. 277,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,100. The stock has a market cap of $1,631.54, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $97.20.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Browne sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,350. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) to Announce $0.84 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/analysts-expect-calavo-growers-inc-cvgw-to-announce-0-84-eps.html.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.