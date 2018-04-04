Analysts Expect Carvana Co (CVNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 74.69% and a negative net margin of 11.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Goodnow Investment Group, Llc acquired 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $1,476,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Carvana by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carvana by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 14.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 414,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,502. The company has a market cap of $2,964.44 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. Carvana has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

