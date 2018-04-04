Analysts Expect HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) to Post ($0.49) Earnings Per Share

Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HC2 an industry rank of 105 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of HC2 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Wayne Barr, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $249,288.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HC2 by 29.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HC2 by 5.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HC2 by 11.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HC2 during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

HC2 (NYSE HCHC) traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 234,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $234.65, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.84. HC2 has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.71.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

