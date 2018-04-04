Analysts Expect Mimecast (MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) will post sales of $71.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the highest is $71.57 million. Mimecast reported sales of $52.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $71.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.77 million to $260.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $316.81 million per share, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $327.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MIME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $2,417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 23,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 185,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 69,260 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. 149,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,677. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $2,013.00, a P/E ratio of -347.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/analysts-expect-mimecast-mime-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-71-38-million.html.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.