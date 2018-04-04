Analysts Expect Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Synergy Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synergy Pharmaceuticals.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,333.76% and a negative return on equity of 652.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 840.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGYP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

SGYP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 3,298,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,002. The stock has a market cap of $439.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.05. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGYP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,405,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,802 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 80,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

