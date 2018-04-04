Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

Shares of WST traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 404,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,443. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $6,296.25, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 800,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

