Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BeyondSpring (BYSI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2018 – BeyondSpring was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2018 – BeyondSpring was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “BeyondSpring reported 4Q17 with a net loss of $16.5M and ended the period with $30.6M in cash. Operating expenses for the year were $98M but included $42.3M for the remaining interest in Plinabulin and $18M in stock-based compensation. We estimate the company has runway into late 2018 and through the next catalysts.””

3/19/2018 – BeyondSpring was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – BeyondSpring was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – BeyondSpring was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – BeyondSpring had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “On January 29th, BeyondSpring hosted a KOL call to discuss its lead asset, Plinabulin. Dr. Douglas Blayney, a founding member of the NCCN neutropenia management guideline panel, spoke on the call regarding Plinabulin and the ongoing phase 2/3 trial, Study 105 for the prevention of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).””

BYSI stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.82 and a P/E ratio of -35.36.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

