Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Godaddy (GDDY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Godaddy (NYSE: GDDY):

4/2/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Godaddy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2018 – Godaddy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/29/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2018 – Godaddy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2018 – Godaddy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Godaddy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights.

3/23/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Godaddy is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Godaddy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Godaddy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

2/23/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Godaddy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy's new mobile-optimized website builder, GoCentral, has been gaining momentum and will be contribute to the company's top line growth. In the past 12-months, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to. The company intends to release additional new GoCentral verticals, markets and features throughout 2017. Growth in customers, new products and contribution from HEG acquisition are the drivers of the revenue of the company. The company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering innovative and increasingly personalized products and services globally will drive shareholder value. However, significant competition, heavy debt burden along with controversies surrounding the company will pose major challenges.”

Shares of Godaddy stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,057. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9,928.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.21, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.47 million. equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $1,777,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,079.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 13,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $796,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,666,420 shares of company stock worth $807,716,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 108,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

