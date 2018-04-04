Analysts Set Ford Motor (F) PT at $12.26

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Vetr raised shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.88. 34,743,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,970,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $43,031.39, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $38.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 18,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $186,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $4,687,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,675 shares of company stock worth $5,246,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,141,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $537,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,609,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,123,000 after purchasing an additional 410,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,411,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,016 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,856,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 446,561 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,496,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,475,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

