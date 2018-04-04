Analysts Set Halliburton (HAL) Price Target at $59.14

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $46.05. 9,309,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,631,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,304.49, a P/E ratio of -86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently -135.85%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $151,461.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,467.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 39,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/analysts-set-halliburton-hal-price-target-at-59-14-updated.html.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.