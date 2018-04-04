Analysts Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Price Target at $93.80

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $84.30. 192,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,659.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

