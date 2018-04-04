Analysts Set Hologic (HOLX) PT at $47.54

Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs lowered Hologic from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Cowen upgraded Hologic to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 407,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hologic has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $10,132.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $791.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Namal Nawana acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,417.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.80 per share, with a total value of $504,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

