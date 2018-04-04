Analysts Set Interval Leisure Group (ILG) Target Price at $32.83

Shares of Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ:ILG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

ILG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Interval Leisure Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interval Leisure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Interval Leisure Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Interval Leisure Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Interval Leisure Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Interval Leisure Group by 246.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 266,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 189,463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interval Leisure Group in the third quarter worth about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Interval Leisure Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Interval Leisure Group in the third quarter worth about $3,662,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Interval Leisure Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ ILG) traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 92,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,173.22, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. Interval Leisure Group has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ:ILG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.43 million. Interval Leisure Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Interval Leisure Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Interval Leisure Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Interval Leisure Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

About Interval Leisure Group

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

