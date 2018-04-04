Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Target Price at $18.56

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.80 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723,049. The company has a market cap of $13,825.53, a PE ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 120.11%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -2.97%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

