Analysts Set Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Target Price at $243.25

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.92. The company had a trading volume of 280,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,907. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $191.09 and a 52 week high of $244.32. The stock has a market cap of $13,144.04, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $911.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

