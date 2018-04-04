Analysts Set Matador Resources Co (MTDR) PT at $34.21

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 949,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,033. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3,208.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.89 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Matador Resources Co (MTDR) PT at $34.21” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/analysts-set-matador-resources-co-mtdr-pt-at-34-21-updated.html.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.