Analysts Set Morrisons (MRWSY) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Morrisons (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

MRWSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morrisons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Jefferies Group upgraded Morrisons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Morrisons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Morrisons from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641. Morrisons has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Morrisons

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing. It operates through 491 stores. The company is also involved in the manufacture and distribution of fresh food products; preparation and supply of seafood; processing of fresh meat; manufacture and distribution of morning goods and breads; investment, development, maintenance, and management of properties; produce packaging and purchasing; and the provision of leasing services.

