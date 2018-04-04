Analysts Set Outfront Media Inc (OUT) PT at $27.00

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,690,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,664,000 after buying an additional 1,460,082 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,422,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,391,000 after purchasing an additional 399,090 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,342,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,550,000 after purchasing an additional 88,798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,698,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,545,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,608.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.74 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 8.27%. analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/analysts-set-outfront-media-inc-out-pt-at-27-00-updated.html.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.