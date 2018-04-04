Analysts Set QEP Resources Inc (QEP) PT at $13.10

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on QEP Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray set a $13.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Capital began coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director David A. Trice bought 10,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 677,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,346. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $2,318.12, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.20. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that QEP Resources will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

QEP Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

