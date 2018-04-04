Analysts Set South32 Ltd (S32) Target Price at $179.17

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 179.17 ($2.51).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut South32 to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.95) to GBX 220 ($3.09) in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.39) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.95) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded South32 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th.

Shares of S32 stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 175.80 ($2.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 143.25 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.31).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited is a metals and mining company. The Company’s segments include Worsley Alumina, which includes an integrated bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia; South Africa Aluminium, which includes an aluminum smelter in Richards Bay; Brazil Alumina, which includes an alumina refinery in Brazil; Mozal Aluminium, including an aluminum smelter in Mozambique; South Africa Energy Coal, including open-cut and underground energy coal mines and processing operations in South Africa; Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, which includes underground metallurgical coal mines in New South Wales; Australia Manganese, which produces manganese ore in the Northern Territory and manganese alloys in Tasmania; South Africa Manganese, which produces manganese ore and alloy in South Africa; Cerro Matoso, including an integrated laterite ferronickel mining and smelting complex in Colombia, and Cannington, including silver, lead and zinc mine in Queensland.

