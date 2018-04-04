Analysts Set Time Inc (TIME) Target Price at $15.20

Time Inc (NYSE:TIME) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Time from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Time from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Time from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Time stock remained flat at $$18.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,262. Time has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,840.00, a P/E ratio of -925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Time by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Time during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Time during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Time during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Time during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Time Company Profile

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. The Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

