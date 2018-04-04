Analysts Set Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Target Price at $31.50

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

TPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Tutor Perini from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 140,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,845. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,748,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,953,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,405,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 516,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,723,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 266,359 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,526,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 343,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 230,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $5,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/analysts-set-tutor-perini-corp-tpc-target-price-at-31-50-updated.html.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.