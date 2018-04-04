Analysts Set U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Target Price at $44.64

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. Cowen set a $45.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 123,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,944.23, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.30. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $360.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 11.70%. analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,168 shares in the company, valued at $315,881.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $523,334.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,542 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 89.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Target Price at $44.64” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/analysts-set-u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca-target-price-at-44-64.html.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.