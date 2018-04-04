Analysts Set Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Target Price at $19.50

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Vishay Intertechnology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 1,144,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,498. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2,601.08, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $674.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.88%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

