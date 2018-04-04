Analysts Set Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Target Price at $30.10

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 12th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $44,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $382,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,588,741. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 212,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,920. The company has a market cap of $647.03, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.37. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.18% and a negative net margin of 697.03%. sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Target Price at $30.10” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/analysts-set-voyager-therapeutics-inc-vygr-target-price-at-30-10-updated.html.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.