Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

3/24/2018 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2018 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2018 – Gulfport Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/23/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/5/2018 – Gulfport Energy is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.25 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2018 – Gulfport Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/31/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Gulfport Energy was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Gulfport Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,583. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,763.31, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $397.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,448.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

