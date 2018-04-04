Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Worldpay (WP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Worldpay (NYSE: WP) recently:

3/7/2018 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Worldpay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Worldpay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Worldpay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

3/1/2018 – Worldpay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

3/1/2018 – Worldpay had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

3/1/2018 – Worldpay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Worldpay, Inc. is a payment provider to power global integrated omni-commerce, any payment, anywhere. Worldpay Inc., formerly known as Vantiv Inc., is based in LONDON. “

3/1/2018 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $82.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Worldpay had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2018 – Worldpay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Worldpay, Inc. is a payment provider to power global integrated omni-commerce, any payment, anywhere. Worldpay Inc., formerly known as Vantiv Inc., is based in LONDON. “

1/26/2018 – Worldpay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vantiv, Inc. is an integrated payment processor engaged in providing advanced technology solutions for businesses and financial institutions. The Company operates in two segments: Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. Vantiv offers acquiring and processing transactions, value-added services, merchant services and reporting for electronic payment transactions. It also provides card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, network gateway and switching services. Vantiv, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

1/24/2018 – Worldpay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – Worldpay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2018 – Worldpay is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2018 – Worldpay had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2018 – Worldpay is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2018 – Worldpay is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP) opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $14,846.67, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Worldpay had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Thompson sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $1,184,125.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 44,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $3,683,017.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,494. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worldpay, Inc, formerly Vantiv, Inc, is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

