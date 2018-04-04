Accuray (ARAY) vs. Viewray (VRAY) Financial Review

Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) and Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Viewray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Viewray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accuray and Viewray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $383.41 million 1.02 -$29.57 million ($0.36) -12.78 Viewray $34.04 million 13.26 -$72.17 million ($1.04) -6.05

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Viewray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viewray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viewray has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Viewray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -6.09% -44.66% -5.20% Viewray -212.02% N/A -60.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accuray and Viewray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 1 2 3 0 2.33 Viewray 0 0 6 0 3.00

Accuray presently has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.87%. Viewray has a consensus target price of $11.58, suggesting a potential upside of 84.15%. Given Viewray’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viewray is more favorable than Accuray.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

