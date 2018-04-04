Head to Head Contrast: Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) vs. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ: AOSL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha & Omega Semiconductor and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha & Omega Semiconductor $383.34 million 0.94 $13.82 million $0.56 26.86 Advanced Micro Devices $5.33 billion 1.74 $43.00 million $0.08 119.38

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha & Omega Semiconductor. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha & Omega Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Advanced Micro Devices 5 11 12 0 2.25

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $14.65, suggesting a potential upside of 53.42%. Given Alpha & Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpha & Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha & Omega Semiconductor and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha & Omega Semiconductor 4.82% 4.84% 3.72% Advanced Micro Devices 0.81% 16.76% 2.38%

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. The company also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching. Its power discrete products are used in applications, such as smart phone charges, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, basic stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, e-bikes, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, wind turbines, solar inverters, and industrial welding; and power ICs have applications in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment, as well as desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, and portable electronic devices. The company markets its products directly, as well as through distributors and original design manufacturers to original equipment manufacturers. It serves customers in the consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Korea, Germany, and Japan. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. The Company’s segments include the Computing and Graphics segment, and the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment. The Computing and Graphics segment primarily includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete GPUs and professional graphics. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment primarily includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom SoC products, development services, technology for game consoles and licensing portions of its intellectual property portfolio.

