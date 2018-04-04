Analyzing Analogic (ALOG) and Image Sensing Systems (ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ: ISNS) and Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Analogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems 14.31% 30.65% 23.15% Analogic -15.34% 6.05% 5.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Image Sensing Systems and Analogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Analogic 0 1 0 0 2.00

Analogic has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.84%. Given Analogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Analogic is more favorable than Image Sensing Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Analogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Analogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Analogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems $14.52 million 1.51 $2.07 million N/A N/A Analogic $486.37 million 2.39 -$74.23 million $1.72 53.98

Image Sensing Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Analogic.

Dividends

Analogic pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Image Sensing Systems does not pay a dividend. Analogic pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analogic has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Analogic beats Image Sensing Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Analogic Company Profile

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells medical imaging systems, ultrasound and security systems, and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users primarily for the medical and airport security markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection. The Medical Imaging segment offers computed tomography (CT) detector systems, data acquisition systems, data management systems, and integrated CT systems; magnetic resonance imaging products, including gradient and radio frequency amplifiers; and digital mammography products, such as detector plates, as well as motion control devices for use in computer-controlled automation systems primarily for the semiconductor, food and beverage, and laboratory automation markets. This segment sells its products through multinational OEMs. The Ultrasound segment designs and manufactures medical ultrasound systems under the BK Ultrasound brand for use in urology, surgery, point-of-care, anesthesia, and general imaging applications. It also provides its products for cardiology, radiology, OB/GYN, surgery, and interventional radiology applications, as well as offers various transducers. This segment sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Security and Detection segment designs and manufactures automated threat detection systems for aviation baggage inspection applications. It provides checked baggage, checkpoint CT, and high speed in-line baggage handling systems; and rapid DNA analysis systems to analyze multiple human DNA samples. This segment sells its products primarily through multinational partners. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

