Head to Head Contrast: Antero Midstream Partners (AM) vs. Buckeye Partners (BPL)

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE: AM) and Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Antero Midstream Partners and Buckeye Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Partners 0 0 12 0 3.00 Buckeye Partners 1 9 2 0 2.08

Antero Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $36.92, suggesting a potential upside of 47.73%. Buckeye Partners has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.96%. Given Buckeye Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Buckeye Partners is more favorable than Antero Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Antero Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Buckeye Partners pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Antero Midstream Partners pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Buckeye Partners pays out 152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Buckeye Partners has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Buckeye Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Buckeye Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Buckeye Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buckeye Partners has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream Partners and Buckeye Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Partners 32.74% 18.34% 9.83% Buckeye Partners 13.13% 10.02% 4.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Midstream Partners and Buckeye Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Partners $772.50 million 6.05 $307.31 million $1.40 17.85 Buckeye Partners $3.65 billion 1.53 $478.80 million $3.32 11.42

Buckeye Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream Partners. Buckeye Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antero Midstream Partners beats Buckeye Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. Its water handling and treatment segment includes two independent fresh water distribution systems from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, as well as several regional waterways. The water handling and treatment segment also includes other fluid handling services which includes, high rate transfer, wastewater transportation, disposal and treatment.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 56 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services in the New York Harbor on the East Coast and Corpus Christi, Texas in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, as well as The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Northwest Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This segment owns and operates 22 liquid petroleum products and crude oil terminals. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, propane, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

