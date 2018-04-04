Analyzing BEST (BSTI) & ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

BEST (NYSE: BSTI) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEST and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST $3.07 billion 1.25 -$188.72 million N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $2.01 billion 3.73 $485.63 million $0.69 21.42

ZTO Express (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BEST.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of BEST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BEST and ZTO Express (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST 0 0 8 0 3.00 ZTO Express (Cayman) 1 0 2 0 2.33

BEST presently has a consensus price target of $14.52, suggesting a potential upside of 40.02%. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. Given BEST’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BEST is more favorable than ZTO Express (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares BEST and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 24.26% 15.52% 13.11%

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats BEST on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management. It offers integrated services and solutions across the supply chain, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, express delivery, freight, and other services for multinational and corporate customers, as well as small and medium enterprises. The company also provides express delivery services; and door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services to and from China, including international express, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, reverse logistics, and freight forwarding through its network, and transportation and warehouse partners. In addition, it operates real-time bidding platform to source truckload capacity from independent transportation service providers and agents; and offers online merchandise sourcing and store management services for convenience stores, as well as last-mile B2C services, such as parcel pick-up and drop-off, bill payment, and laundry services. Further, BEST Inc. provides various value-added services, including customized financial services, such as fleet and equipment finance leases; and centralized sourcing of products and services, such as bulk procurement of trucks and accessories. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while it controls the line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain. The Company offers fee sharing mechanism, in which the pickup and delivery outlets share the delivery service fees of each delivery order. As of October 26, 2016, the Company had centralized control and management of 74 sorting hubs and a fleet of over 3,300 trucks. It also offers route planning and optimization, as well as waybill tracking system and transportation management system.

